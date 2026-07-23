NatWest Group's Head of Digital Assets, Lee McNabb, shares why digital assets will define the next era of money.

Money is undergoing one of the biggest transformations in history. As digital assets gain momentum, they are fundamentally reshaping how money moves, how transactions are settled, and how banks and customers interact.

Lead Writer Oana Ifrim sat down with Lee McNabb, Head of Digital Assets at NatWest Group, to explore how digital assets are redefining banking – from the differences between CBDCs, tokenized deposits, and stablecoins, to the modernisation of payment infrastructure and the critical role of institutional trust in driving adoption.

Key themes explored in the video interview:

Digital assets are transforming how value is recorded and transferred, enabling faster, more efficient settlement.

Tokenized deposits offer banks a way to combine programmable money with the existing banking model.

Stablecoins, CBDCs, and tokenized deposits will coexist, each serving different use cases.

Widespread adoption depends on clear regulation, common standards, and modernised payment infrastructure.

Banks must build trust through secure, customer-focused digital asset solutions backed by strong risk management and custody capabilities.

Collaboration between commercial banks and central banks will be critical to driving innovation while maintaining financial stability.

Lee McNabb explains why tokenized deposits are likely to play a central role for commercial banks, combining innovation with financial stability. Success will depend on regulation, industry collaboration, and banks' ability to leverage their expertise and customer trust in a rapidly evolving financial ecosystem.