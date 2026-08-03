NewsPayments

Finastra joins The Payments Association as a member

SA

Sinziana Albu

03 Aug 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershippaymentsecommercefinancial servicespayments technology provider
Countries:
United Kingdom

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