Mastercard has completed its acquisition of BVNK, a UK-based provider of stablecoin infrastructure.

The transaction closes a deal first announced in March 2026, when Mastercard agreed to acquire BVNK for up to USD 1.8 billion, comprising USD 1.5 billion in upfront consideration and up to USD 300 million in contingent payments tied to performance targets. With the acquisition now finalised, Mastercard has taken full ownership of BVNK's technology stack, which supports the movement, holding, management, and conversion of value across fiat and digital currencies.

Strategic rationale behind the deal

The acquisition forms part of Mastercard's strategy to support interoperability between traditional and digital forms of money. According to the company, the deal is intended to give people and businesses greater choice in how they exchange value, connecting Mastercard's payment network with BVNK's on-chain infrastructure.

Jorn Lambert, chief product officer at Mastercard, said digital currencies, and stablecoins in particular, are increasingly being used to address practical needs in cross-border business-to-business payments, remittances, payouts, settlement, and treasury flows. Furthermore, Lambert added that in a market where fiat currency, stablecoins, tokenised deposits, and other forms of value coexist, the next phase of payments will depend on how effectively different rails and networks connect and interoperate with one another. He said the combination of Mastercard's global network with BVNK's stablecoin-native technology is intended to support a more efficient and seamless payment experience.

BVNK's infrastructure operates behind the scenes of fiat and on-chain payments, enabling individuals, businesses, and machines to hold, move, manage, and convert value across currency types. The company positions its platform around a framework of security, compliance, and interoperability, which is intended to allow BVNK's technology to plug into existing regulatory and risk frameworks used by financial institutions.

Through the process of integrating BVNK's technology and industry expertise with its own infrastructure, Mastercard aims to help financial institutions, fintechs, and enterprises scale use cases built on stablecoins and tokenised assets. The applications cited span cross-border B2B payments and payouts through to settlement and treasury operations, areas where traditional payment rails have historically faced friction related to speed, cost, and reconciliation across jurisdictions.

Context within the wider stablecoin market

The completion of the acquisition reflects a broader shift among established payment networks towards incorporating digital asset infrastructure into their core offerings, as stablecoins move from being a primarily crypto-native instrument towards use in mainstream payment and treasury functions. For Mastercard, the deal adds owned infrastructure for on-chain settlement to a network that already spans more than 200 countries and territories.

The acquisition had been subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions following the original March 2026 agreement. With those conditions now satisfied, Mastercard said the completed deal expands its ability to support digital assets and value movement across currencies, rails and regions, building on capabilities it has previously developed for tokenised deposits and other forms of digital value.