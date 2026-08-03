HSBC has agreed to sell its Egypt retail banking business to Emirates NBD, with completion expected in the second half of 2027.

The transaction covers the assets and liabilities of HSBC Egypt's entire retail banking operation, including retail loans, deposits, accounts, and the employees supporting the transferring business.

Deal terms and transition

The sale is expected to complete in the second half of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals. HSBC has stated that there will be no immediate changes for HSBC Egypt's retail customers, and that HSBC products and services will continue to operate as normal until completion. The two banks said they will work together to manage the transition for both colleagues and customers as the retail business moves across.

HSBC expects the sale to generate an estimated pre-tax gain of approximately USD 0.3 billion for the group, to be recognised largely at completion and classified as a material notable item. The bank has said the transaction is expected to have an immaterial impact on the HSBC Group's Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, indicating the limited effect on its regulatory capital position.

Strategic rationale in Egypt

HSBC has described Egypt as an important market with strong growth potential, and said it will continue to support corporate and institutional banking clients in the country following the retail sale. At the same time, the bank stated it remains committed to driving two-way trade and investment flows for multinational clients operating in Egypt, as well as supporting domestic wholesale clients pursuing international expansion.

The divestment follows a strategic review of HSBC Egypt's retail banking business announced previously, and forms part of a broader simplification of the HSBC Group's operations. HSBC said this process is aimed at increasing leadership and market share in areas where it holds a clear competitive advantage and sees the greatest opportunities for growth, while stepping back from segments outside that focus, such as retail banking in Egypt.

For Emirates NBD, the acquisition extends its retail banking presence in Egypt, adding to its existing footprint through Emirates NBD Egypt. Moreover, the transaction reflects continued consolidation activity in the region's retail banking sector, as international banking groups reassess geographic priorities and regional players expand through targeted acquisitions of retail portfolios.