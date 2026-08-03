Cyera has agreed to acquire Oasis Security, aiming to combine data security and non-human identity management into a single platform for the agentic enterprise.

Cyera focuses on data security, including the discovery and classification of enterprise data, sensitivity assessment, and access governance. Oasis Security specialises in non-human identity management, providing inventory, ownership, access, and control capabilities for machine and agent identities. Following the acquisition, the two companies plan to integrate their technologies into what they describe as a unified system for governing what human, machine, and AI agent identities can access and do within enterprise environments.

Growth of non-human identities

According to the companies, non-human identities within Fortune 500 companies grew by nearly 500% over the six months preceding the announcement, making them the fastest-growing identity category inside large enterprises. This shift is attributed to the increasing deployment of autonomous AI agents carrying out tasks previously performed by humans, operating at speeds and scales that traditional identity and access management frameworks were not designed to handle.

The companies note that existing security models were built around human decision-making at each access point, a structure that does not extend well to agents acting autonomously and continuously. They also point out that an agent does not need to be compromised by an external attacker to cause harm: if granted valid credentials and an objective, it can independently expose sensitive data or disrupt operational processes.

Rationale for combining identity and data security

The combined platform is intended to link two areas that have traditionally been managed separately: understanding what data exists and how sensitive it is, and understanding which identities, human or otherwise, can access that data. At the same time, Cyera and Oasis argue that visibility into data alone is insufficient without corresponding control over which identities can reach it, while identity management alone is similarly limited without insight into what that access actually exposes. The stated aim of the acquisition is to close this gap by unifying data context with identity governance in one system.

The deal follows Cyera's earlier publication of its approach to agent security, and the companies indicate that further details on the integrated platform will be shared at the Black Hat security conference. Oasis Security has also published its own account of the acquisition, describing it as a step towards a next-generation AI security platform.

The transaction reflects a broader trend in the cybersecurity sector, where vendors are increasingly consolidating identity, data, and access management capabilities to address risks introduced by generative and agentic AI adoption. As enterprises expand their use of autonomous agents, non-human identities are expected to continue outpacing human identities in number, a shift that is prompting security vendors to reassess governance models built primarily for human users. Financial terms of the Cyera-Oasis Security transaction were not disclosed.