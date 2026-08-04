Apple Pay has become available to Mastercard cardholders in the Philippines for payments in stores, online, and within apps.

The service allows Mastercard debit and credit card holders in the country to add their cards to Apple Wallet and use Apple Pay across iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, and iPad. Once a card is added to Apple Wallet on iPhone, users can add it to their other Apple devices in a separate step. The launch extends Apple Pay's footprint in Southeast Asia, a region where mobile wallets have become an increasingly common alternative to physical card payments.

Apple Pay is designed to let Mastercard holders complete transactions without entering card details such as an address or CVC code at checkout. In physical stores, payments are made by holding an Apple device near a contactless payment terminal. In addition, online and in-app purchases can be completed through merchants that support Apple Pay as a checkout option. On a computer that is not a Mac or not using Safari, users complete the purchase by scanning a code with their iPhone.

To add a Mastercard to Apple Wallet, users open the Wallet app on their iPhone, select the option to add a debit or credit card, and follow the on-screen steps.

Security and authentication

Each Apple Pay transaction requires authentication through the device's built-in security features, including Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode. According to the companies, the underlying card number is not shared with merchants and is not stored on Apple's servers. If a device is lost, the associated card can be suspended through the Find My feature, without needing to contact the card issuer directly for that step.

Cardholders retain the benefits and rewards attached to their physical Mastercard when using it through Apple Pay, according to the companies.

The rollout in the Philippines follows a broader pattern of Apple Pay expansion into new markets in partnership with card networks and issuing banks. For Mastercard, the integration adds another market to its existing Apple Pay-enabled card base, as issuers in the Philippines make the service available to their cardholders. Neither company disclosed a specific timeline for a full rollout across all local issuing banks, nor transaction or adoption figures for the market.

The move reflects continued demand among consumers for contactless and mobile-based payment options across in-store, online, and in-app channels, an area where Apple Pay and Mastercard have both been expanding through issuer partnerships in multiple regions.