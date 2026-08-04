Worldline has completed the divestment of its Indian payment activities to BillDesk for an estimated equity value of EUR 60 million.

The France-based payment services company confirmed the transaction, which is accompanied by a long-term technology and software agreement under which BillDesk, an India-based payments company, will continue to use Worldline's payment software.

Software agreement to ensure continuity

Under the agreement, BillDesk will keep using Worldline's payment technology on a long-term basis following the completion of the sale. Worldline said the arrangement is intended to maintain operational continuity for the divested business and to establish a long-term relationship between the two companies in the Indian payments market. According to the company, the transaction places its former Indian payment operations under a locally based platform with established merchant relationships in the country.

Separately from the sale, Worldline said it will continue to operate its Global Competence Centres (GCCs) in India, which support the group's operations in Western Europe. As part of its North Star transformation plan, Worldline stated that the GCCs will evolve into innovation hubs focused on building payment-related technical expertise and expanding the use of automation, generative AI and agentic AI across the group.

Financial details of the transaction

Worldline put the enterprise value of the divested business at approximately EUR 37 million, against an equity value of around EUR 60 million. The company estimated the deconsolidation impact of the transaction on a full-year basis at approximately EUR 90 million in revenue and EUR 8 million in adjusted EBITDA, with a neutral effect on free cash flow.

The sale of the Indian payment activities is one of several disposals carried out by Worldline, alongside the divestments of its Mobility & e-Transactional Services business, Worldline North America, Cetrel, PaymentIQ, Worldline New Zealand, and ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions in Australia. Worldline estimated combined net cash proceeds from these transactions at between EUR 590 million and EUR 640 million, with the funds expected to be received during 2026. According to the company, the proceeds are intended to strengthen its financial position, support strategic flexibility, and enable the redeployment of capital towards its core activities.