Germany's financial regulator BaFin has gained expanded powers to monitor artificial intelligence use at banks and insurers.

According to Reuters, the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, known as BaFin, said that it would begin overseeing how banks and insurers deploy artificial intelligence, following legislation that came into force the same day and broadened the regulator's remit. The expansion follows changes introduced by lawmakers granting BaFin additional supervisory authority over AI applications used within the financial sector.

Under the new legislation, BaFin is now permitted to impose fines as part of its supervisory role. The regulator has stated that the extended powers are intended to protect fundamental rights as financial institutions increase their use of AI systems in customer-facing and internal processes.

BaFin has said it will monitor compliance with transparency requirements relating to the use of chatbots in customer interactions. The regulator will also supervise what it describes as risky AI systems, including those used to assess creditworthiness, an area where automated decision-making can directly affect consumer access to financial products.

Oversight of prohibited practices

In addition to transparency and risk-based monitoring, BaFin will assess whether financial firms turn to prohibited AI practices. This includes the collection and analysis of sensitive personal information that could result in individuals being unfairly disadvantaged. The regulator's mandate covers both banks and insurers, reflecting the broader adoption of AI tools across lending, underwriting and customer service functions in the German financial sector.

Bafin President Mark Branson said that trust in the protection of fundamental rights is a precondition for the continued use of AI within financial services. The regulator added that its oversight is designed to ensure fair access to financial services and to prevent individuals from being discriminated against as a result of AI-driven decisions.

Implications for the financial sector

The expansion of BaFin's supervisory powers signals closer scrutiny of how banks and insurers in Germany integrate AI into decision-making processes that affect consumers, particularly in credit assessment and automated customer communication. Financial institutions operating in Germany will need to ensure that AI-related transparency obligations and restrictions on prohibited data practices are met, with BaFin now able to enforce compliance through fines. The move reflects a broader trend among financial regulators to formalise oversight of AI deployment as its use becomes more embedded in core banking and insurance operations.