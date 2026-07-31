Creditinfo Group and Equifax UK have partnered to deliver fraud detection services to Creditinfo clients across ten European countries.

According to the official press release, the agreement combines Creditinfo's regional market data with Equifax's global fraud analytics infrastructure.

Under the partnership, Creditinfo customers gain access to the Equifax Kount 360 platform, which draws on Creditinfo's local market intelligence alongside real-time data signals such as email, IP, and device information. The integration is designed to allow European financial institutions and digital businesses to identify and block threats, including bots, credential stuffing, and account takeover attempts. According to the companies, the aim is to help reduce fraud-related financial losses while maintaining a low-friction experience for legitimate users.

The partnership brings together Creditinfo's regional expertise, built on its presence across multiple European markets, with Equifax's data and analytics capabilities at a global scale. Both companies frame the collaboration as a response to the cross-border nature of digital fraud, which does not respect national boundaries and increasingly requires coordinated, data-driven detection methods.

Satty Saha, Global CEO at Creditinfo Group, described the move as an initial step in a broader strategy to strengthen digital trust across the markets the company serves, noting that fraud detection was identified as an immediate priority, with further areas of collaboration potentially following. David Bernard, CEO at Equifax UK&I, said the partnership pairs global analytics infrastructure with local market intelligence to give financial institutions and digital businesses tools to detect and address threats at an early stage, adding that the initiative is intended to support trust as a basis for safer digital economic growth.

Future expansion

Equifax UK and Creditinfo are exploring the possibility of extending the partnership's capabilities beyond Europe, with Africa and the Middle East cited as potential future territories. No timeline for such expansion has been disclosed.

The partnership fits into a wider trend among credit bureaus and data analytics firms to integrate fraud prevention tools directly into their existing regional networks, as financial institutions and digital businesses face growing exposure to automated and cross-border fraud techniques. In addition, combining localised credit and market data with global fraud detection platforms reflects an approach increasingly used in the sector to address threats that span multiple jurisdictions.