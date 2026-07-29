Tipalti has partnered with Flagright to integrate AI-based AML compliance workflows into its global payables platform.

According to the official press release, the partnership adds AI-native anti-money laundering (AML) workflows to Tipalti's existing compliance processes, aiming to support the company's operations across international payment flows.

Flagright's platform combines transaction monitoring, risk scoring, and case management functions within a single system. Moreover, according to the companies, the technology is designed to reduce manual review steps and to standardise compliance workflows across markets, while providing visibility from the point an alert is generated through to case closure and regulatory reporting.

The compliance stack includes real-time transaction monitoring configured for accounts payable, mass payouts, cross-border payments, and marketplace transaction types. It also applies dynamic risk scoring to counterparties and individual transactions, with scores adjusting based on behavioural patterns and contextual data.

For investigations, the platform provides case management functionality that includes triage, queue management, quality assurance workflows, and audit trail documentation linking detection, investigation, and reporting stages. An additional forensics function is intended to reconstruct payment trails and identify clusters of related activity to support investigative work. The system also includes data exploration and reporting dashboards that integrate with existing tools used by compliance analysts and management teams.

Context for global payables compliance

The partnership reflects a broader shift in financial crime compliance from transaction-level monitoring toward a more integrated approach linking risk signals, governance, and documentation across payment operations. For payables platforms operating across multiple jurisdictions, this integration typically involves reconciling differing regulatory requirements with the operational need to process high volumes of cross-border transactions without introducing delays.

Manish Vrishaketu, Chief Customer and Operations Officer at Tipalti, said compliance has been a core part of how the company operates at scale, adding that Flagright's technology supports the processes underpinning the company's international growth amid a changing regulatory environment.

Madhu G. Nadig, Co-founder and CTO of Flagright, said financial crime compliance has moved from monitoring individual transactions to connecting risk signals, governance, and explainability across payment operations, and that the partnership is intended to support Tipalti with additional visibility and operational efficiency.