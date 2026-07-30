World has raised USD 52.5 million via a token sale led by Pantera Capital, with Eightco and Bain Capital Crypto participating.

The sale was structured with a 12-month lockup period, meaning participating buyers cannot sell or trade the tokens they acquired for one year. According to a company statement issued on 24 July 2026, the lockup period is intended to reflect investors' long-term commitment to the platform's growth.

Investor base and use of proceeds

Pantera Capital, a venture capital firm specialising in digital assets, led the round. Other participants included Eightco Holdings, Bain Capital Crypto, Susquehanna Crypto, and Selini Capital, among other undisclosed backers. Proceeds from the sale will be directed to the World Foundation, an exempted limited guarantee foundation registered in the Cayman Islands and established to oversee the expansion of World's network.

World is operated by Tools for Humanity (TFH), a company based in the US and led by CEO Alex Blania, with Altman serving as co-founder. The business centres on what it terms 'proof of human' verification, offering a World ID intended to distinguish human users from bots or AI agents online. To obtain the highest level of verification, users must scan their irises using a device called an Orb, which converts the scan into a cryptographic identifier. Orbs are deployed at World's own locations as well as at partner retail sites.

The project originated under the name Worldcoin, which remains the name associated with the WLD token used in the current sale. The token can be traded or held through World's app, which also functions as a custodial wallet. The company rebranded to World during a period of broader scepticism toward the crypto sector.

In April 2026, World released an updated version of its app alongside partnerships with companies including Tinder, Zoom, and Docusign, as it sought to expand use cases for its verification technology beyond crypto-native applications. Despite these efforts, the company has faced difficulty scaling adoption and generating consumer engagement with its identity verification proposition. In June 2026, TFH carried out a round of layoffs.

Market context

The token sale illustrates how digital identity verification ventures are continuing to draw investment from crypto-focused funds, even as the sector navigates questions around adoption and monetisation. The involvement of firms such as Pantera Capital and Bain Capital Crypto signals continued institutional interest in infrastructure aimed at distinguishing human from AI-generated activity online, a theme that has gained relevance as AI-generated content and autonomous agents become more prevalent across digital platforms. Whether the fresh capital translates into broader commercial traction for World's verification tools, following the setbacks recorded earlier in 2026, remains to be seen.