Expedia Group has acquired Layla, an AI-native trip planning and booking platform, to strengthen its AI travel strategy.

Layla's platform allows travellers to research destinations and build complete itineraries covering flights, accommodation, activities, dining, and transportation through a conversational travel agent. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Expedia Group said the acquisition builds on its broader AI approach, which includes embedding AI functionality across its existing consumer-facing brands, working with third-party AI platforms, and developing new AI-native products such as Layla. According to the company, combining Layla's planning and personalisation technology with Expedia Group's supply base, first-party traveller data, and booking infrastructure is intended to support more complete, personalised trip planning journeys for travellers.

Positioning within Expedia Group's ecosystem

Expedia Group operates a portfolio that includes Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo as its three consumer-facing brands, alongside a B2B travel unit and an advertising network. The company connects travellers, supply partners, and advertisers through this network and states that it supports travellers in more than 70 countries.

The Layla acquisition adds a conversational, AI-native front end to that existing supply and distribution infrastructure. For Expedia Group, the deal signals continued consolidation of AI-focused travel start-ups by established online travel agencies, as larger platforms seek to integrate generative and conversational AI capabilities rather than build them entirely in-house. In addition, for Layla, joining Expedia Group provides access to a larger booking marketplace, traveller base, and supply relationships than the standalone platform previously had.

The transaction reflects a wider pattern in the travel technology sector, where AI-native start-ups focused on trip planning and personalisation are increasingly being absorbed into larger travel marketplaces that already hold booking infrastructure, supplier relationships, and first-party traveller data. Details on how Layla's technology and team will be integrated into Expedia Group's existing platforms, and on any changes to Layla's standalone product, have not been specified in the announcement.