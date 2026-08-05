US regulators have fined UBS Financial Services USD 125 million for violating anti-money laundering rules under the Bank Secrecy Act.

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), part of the US Department of the Treasury, announced the penalty on 3 August 2026, stating that UBS Financial Services had admitted to wilfully failing to maintain an effective AML programme and to file required suspicious activity reports.

According to Reuters, the settlement follows an earlier FinCEN fine of USD 14.5 million imposed on UBS in December 2018 for related shortcomings. In addition, according to FinCEN, the bank did not adequately address the issues identified at that time, and the violations covered in the latest action occurred between January 2019 and June 2023.

Regulators said UBS Financial Services failed to conduct sufficient due diligence on high-risk customers, including individuals with ties to Russia and Latin America. One case cited by FinCEN involved a customer linked to the Russian government who maintained accounts at the bank despite public reporting connecting the individual to alleged money laundering and to a company invested in Iranian digital assets. FinCEN also said UBS failed to properly monitor more than 60,000 foreign-currency wire transfers totalling more than USD 10 billion, an issue that had also featured in the 2018 enforcement action.

Coordinated action and remediation requirements

The settlement resolves related allegations brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). As part of the agreement, UBS Financial Services is required to engage an external consultant to review its anti-money laundering programme, with a focus on risks linked to the US southern border, drug trafficking networks, and jurisdictions including Iran, Russia, and Venezuela.

In a statement, UBS said it had cooperated with regulators and had made investments to reinforce its anti-money laundering controls in line with industry practices. A FinCEN official said the action was intended to signal that repeat violations by financial institutions would result in significant consequences.

Wider implications

The case adds to a series of enforcement actions against global banks over anti-money laundering compliance, and highlights continued regulatory attention on cross-border financial flows linked to sanctioned countries and high-risk jurisdictions. The size of the penalty, together with the bank's history of prior violations, is likely to increase scrutiny of large broker-dealers' compliance programmes and their handling of politically exposed and high-risk clients.