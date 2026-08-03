Velera has launched Risk Alert Manager, a fraud monitoring tool that lets its member credit unions detect and respond to threats in near real time.

The solution forms part of Velera's broader effort to give financial institutions more direct control over fraud response as the volume and complexity of card fraud continues to grow.

According to Velera's 2025 Eye on Payments report, one in ten consumers experienced card fraud over the past year. The company has stated that many existing fraud management tools depend on third parties and multi-step handoffs, which can delay action and allow incidents to escalate before institutions can intervene. Risk Alert Manager has been built to reduce this lag by consolidating data from cardholder interactions into a single environment, rather than requiring credit unions to coordinate across separate systems.

The tool is powered by Atmos Risk, Velera's AI-based risk platform, which the company says supports fraud detection while also aiming to preserve the member experience during risk events.

Platform capabilities

According to the official press release, Risk Alert Manager includes several core features. It provides near real-time detection, allowing institutions to identify and act on compromised accounts using consolidated data and intelligence. It also enables immediate response actions, including blocking and unblocking cards, monitoring accounts, card re-issuance, and the addition of account memos.

The platform integrates data from multiple cardholder channels into one application, intended to help institutions track fraudulent activity regardless of where it originates. It further offers audit history reviews, dashboard analytics, and reporting tools to support compliance tracking and internal decision-making. Velera has also noted that the platform includes premium alert services, which credit unions can offer as an additional revenue stream.

Rollout and market context

Velera Senior Vice President of Risk Solutions Karen Postma, said that fraud is evolving quickly and that delays in response can carry a financial cost for both credit unions and their members, adding that Risk Alert Manager is intended to let institutions act as soon as suspicious activity is detected.

Velera has completed a pilot of Risk Alert Manager with a group of credit unions and plans to roll out additional features and broader availability in phases over the course of 2026. The current version of the platform supports both Mastercard and Visa cards and has been designed to scale alongside the evolving risk management needs of financial institutions.

The launch reflects a wider industry pattern in which payments providers are moving fraud detection and response capabilities in-house, reducing dependence on external ticketing processes in an environment where fraud tactics are becoming more sophisticated and faster-moving.