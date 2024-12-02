Broadridge upgrades and redesigns its platform

Global fintech Broadridge has upgraded its multi-asset portfolio and trade order management platform, offering new general ledger capabilities and a redesigned UI.

These changes reflect a key step in the company’s goal to offer a unified investment management solution that increases operational efficiency and fiduciary oversight while supporting faster, more informed decision-making.

New general ledger features and UI

Broadridge believes that firms working in the alternatives and broader asset management industry are pressured to modernise fragmented technology stacks to have more control and stand out in the competitive market. The company is currently investing in evolving its platform to tackle these challenges and integrate a general ledger while redesigning its UI. This highlights Broadridge’s commitment to delivering a more unified and scalable solution for investment management.

The ledger features extend the company’s portfolio management system by including period accounting and financial statement reporting directly into the investment platform. This offers a fund-level general ledger that posts accounting entries for all investment activity and offers tools for period adjustments, workflows to close the period, and financial statements.

Additionally, it offers a shadow book of record so users can improve the accuracy and efficacy of their closure at the end of the month and compare against official fund administrator records. With asset managers facing high demands for transparency, automation, and compliance, the platform supports better fiduciary controls, operational stability, and data accuracy.

To complete the new general ledger functionality, Broadridge also launched a redesigned UI for an intuitive and user-friendly experience, as well as a consolidated workspace for portfolio managers and traders. The updated UI improved workflows and unified portfolio management with risk management, reporting, and analytics. This minimises the need to navigate across multiple screens, enabling faster and more informed decision-making.