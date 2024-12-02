Square and Thrive expand their partnership

Square and Thrive have announced the expansion of their partnership in order to simplify secure multi-channel inventory management for retailers.

Following this announcement, the new integration is expected to enable Square sellers to efficiently and securely sync catalogs, inventory, and sales with Shopify, while also keeping Square as their source of trust and safety.

Furthermore, the partnership will give retailers the possibility to develop and edit products within Square, while also having those updates automatically reflected on Shopify. With Square, sellers will also be enabled to avoid overselling, automate re-ordering, and save time managing multiple systems.

Ensuring merchants execute their busiest seasons with optimised precision

According to the official press release, having a secure, dependable, and scalable inventory management system represents an essential step for the success of local businesses, particularly in the lead-up to busy periods like the holiday season. At the same time, alongside surging ecommerce, it is important for retailers and businesses to maintain a strong neighborhood presence and engage their in-person community at this time of year. With 50% of Square retail sellers operating across channels, and aiming to keep shelves stocked, orders accurate, and customers happy at the same time, this procedure becomes more and more complex. With this in mind, the new Thrive integration aims to optimise the manner in which retailers sync in-store and online channels, while also reducing manual reconciliation and freeing them to focus on delivering great customer experiences.

Moreover, the new Thrive integration is expected to introduce a simple, reliable way for Square retail sellers to manage their Shopify ecommerce operations. Included in the key benefits and features are:

A unified catalog management which will enable them to create and edit catalog items in Square, automatically syncing to Shopify for consistent product listings.

Real-time inventory updates (stock quantities will be adjusted bi-directionally between Square and Shopify to avoid overselling or stock discrepancies).

Square as the source of truth (all updates to catalog data will have the possibility to begin in Square, while also maintaining accurate reporting and analytics for every channel within one comprehensive destination).

Square’s new integration with Thrive was developed for sellers of retail products operating both in-store via Square POS and online via Shopify, businesses that operate a single Shopify storefront and one Square fulfillment location (but may have several Square locations), as well as companies that want to maintain Square as their system of record (while also syncing product data and stock levels across multiple platforms), and local retail sellers that are looking to centralise their operations in order to save time on manual purchasing and stocking processes.