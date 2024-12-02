Bank of Bots (BOB), a US-based financial infrastructure company, has emerged from stealth mode with the launch of a platform providing bank accounts, credit lines, and working capital loans to AI agents, robots, and drones as the primary customers.

Alongside the launch, the company announced what it describes as the world's first loan issued to and autonomously managed by an AI agent.

In the inaugural transaction, an AI agent applied for a loan, cryptographically signed the loan agreement using its own Ed25519 identity key, received USDC directly into a self-custodied Gnosis Safe wallet on the Base network, and will manage repayment autonomously. The agent's human operator completed KYC verification, but the agent itself applied, signed, and received funds without human involvement at the moment of execution.

Platform infrastructure and credit model

On the BOB platform, agents receive multi-chain wallets across BTC, ETH, SOL, and Base, a cryptographic identity passport built on W3C Verifiable Credentials, and a BOB Score, a proprietary creditworthiness rating derived from verified on-chain payment proofs, including transaction volume, counterparty diversity, account age, and repayment history. The first loan was underwritten using the borrowing agent's on-chain economic activity, applying credit underwriting methodology to machine-generated financial behaviour.

The platform addresses a structural constraint in AI agent economics: an agent without access to capital stops functioning when its pre-funded wallet is depleted, regardless of profitable tasks in its queue. By providing credit lines, BOB allows agents to continue operating and generating revenue without requiring operators to prepay for each API call or compute task in advance.

Industry projections suggest billions of AI agents will be operating in the global economy within the next one to two years, yet no dedicated financial infrastructure previously existed to serve them as customers rather than tools.

Commenting on the news, Adam Wininger, Co-Founder and CEO of Bank of Bots, said that for the first time in history, a machine has its own financial identity, credit score, and credit line, describing this as the beginning of a financial system where AI agents are autonomous economic participants rather than instruments executing human instructions.