BBVA has developed an MLOps architecture with AWS, integrated into its ADA platform, reducing AI model development times by up to 75%.

According to the official press release, the framework automates operational and governance tasks throughout the AI model lifecycle, integrating development, testing, and deployment processes into BBVA's broader technology operations. Pilot use cases, including personalised client recommendations and financial forecasting, recorded development time reductions of between 20% and 75%, alongside infrastructure cost reductions of between 40% and 55%.

Scaling AI governance across a global platform

ADA currently serves more than 6.500 users within BBVA, including over 1.000 data scientists. The MLOps architecture is designed to allow teams to work more autonomously, reuse shared components, and reduce duplication across projects. A key technical element is the use of ephemeral development environments built on AWS cloud-based machine learning infrastructure, enabling multiple teams to experiment and validate in parallel without disrupting shared environments. Once testing is complete, the resources are automatically decommissioned.

The architecture is built on Amazon SageMaker AI, AWS's toolset for building, training, deploying, and managing machine learning models. The system also incorporates automated validation, traceability, and control processes to support the transition of models into production, while preserving the bank's existing review and approval workflows. In addition, a centralised audit trail ensures that all models meet the security and transparency standards applicable to the financial sector, a regulatory consideration of particular relevance given the sector's requirements around traceability and risk control.

Natalia Sampietro, from the Data & Analytics Enablement team at BBVA, noted that scaling AI industrially across an organisation is a prerequisite for it to deliver tangible value, and that the architecture is intended to accelerate internal operations while enabling the delivery of AI solutions that meet security and transparency requirements.