NatWest and Sainsbury's have announced a partnership to offer financial products to Sainsbury's customers, with tailored benefits for Nectar loyalty members.

The agreement marks the continuation of a commercial relationship that began when NatWest acquired the personal loan, credit card, and retail deposit portfolios from Sainsbury's Bank in 2025. Under the new arrangement, the two organisations will develop financial products through NatWest's embedded banking infrastructure, with Nectar members able to access preferential rates on savings accounts and personal loans.

Products and delivery channels

Three products are set to launch in the second half of 2026. The first is a co-branded NatWest Nectar credit card, issued through NatWest Retail, which will allow customers to accumulate Nectar points on everyday spending, including opportunities to earn bonus points. The remaining two products, instant access savings accounts and unsecured personal loans, are set to be distributed through Sainsbury's digital channels and powered by NatWest Boxed, the bank's B2B Embedded Finance division.

The structure illustrates an increasingly common model in UK retail banking, where banks supply financial infrastructure to non-financial brands, and those brands provide distribution at scale. NatWest Boxed, in particular, positions the bank as a wholesale provider of financial services to organisations seeking to offer banking products under their own brand or customer relationships.

Broader Embedded Finance strategy

The Sainsbury's partnership is the third Embedded Finance arrangement NatWest has announced through this channel. In 2025, the bank confirmed similar agreements with The AA, covering instant access savings and unsecured personal loans for its members, and with Saga, which is offering savings products to customers aged over 50.

Taken together, these partnerships reflect a strategic effort by NatWest to expand its retail customer base beyond its direct channels. Moreover, the integration of loyalty programmes, specifically Nectar, which is operated by Sainsbury's and has a large active membership base, is expected to add a differentiation element to the proposition. Through the process of linking financial product access and pricing to loyalty membership, both parties will have the possibility to generate stronger incentives for product uptake while deepening engagement with their existing customer bases.