Paymentology and Bank Zero partner in South Africa

Paymentology and Bank Zero have formed a partnership to expand access to digital financial services in South Africa.

Under the arrangement, Bank Zero has named Paymentology its first alliance partner, with the collaboration aimed at enabling fintechs, retailers, SMEs, and digital platforms to offer tailored financial products through Mastercard card issuing supported by digital-first infrastructure. Moreover, the was designed to meet the country's regulatory and data residency requirements, with both parties citing the importance of local execution as a prerequisite for supporting alliance structures in the market.

Through the arrangement, third-party organisations will be able to access flexible card issuing capabilities, with the infrastructure intended to simplify onboarding processes and reduce time to market for financial product launches. The partnership represents a broader proposition for businesses seeking to enter or expand within South Africa's payments landscape without building core banking infrastructure independently.

Market context and digital payment trends

South Africa ranks among the more developed financial markets on the continent, yet cash retains a significant role in everyday commerce. At the same time, digital payment adoption is accelerating: more than 70% of consumers have used digital wallets such as Apple Pay or Google Pay, over 60% of face-to-face transactions are now contactless, and 90% of SMEs have adopted digital payments, according to figures cited by the companies.

This shift presents an opening for infrastructure providers and digital banks to address gaps in accessibility and product availability. The partnership positions both organisations to serve businesses looking to distribute financial services without the complexity of direct licensing or processing arrangements.

In addition, a company representative from Paymentology noted that the collaboration is grounded in a shared objective of addressing customer challenges and prioritising user experience, combining global card processing capability with Bank Zero's digital banking infrastructure and local market knowledge. Bank Zero's co-founder highlighted that despite South Africa's strong financial system, significant scope remains to simplify and accelerate access for both businesses and end customers.

The partnership reflects a wider trend across emerging markets, where established processors are working alongside digital-native banks to extend financial services distribution through third-party channels. For South Africa, where regulatory compliance and data residency are active considerations for market entrants, the ability to access a locally embedded processing partner alongside a licensed digital bank lowers the structural barriers to participation.