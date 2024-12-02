The New Zealand government has announced that Open Banking will be extended to business banking channels, allowing businesses to share their banking data with accredited third-party providers to access a broader range of financial tools and services.

The announcement was made by Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Scott Simpson and Small Business and Manufacturing Minister Chris Penk.

The extension builds on New Zealand's regulated Open Banking framework, which launched in December 2025 with major banks rolling out services to personal customer banking channels and fintechs delivering initial products to consumers. The business banking extension opens the framework to commercial accounts, enabling fintechs to develop tools targeting faster loan comparisons, automated accounting, simplified payment systems, and real-time cash flow management.

Small business benefits and scope decisions

The government cited UK data indicating that businesses using Open Banking tools saved approximately 150 hours per year on administrative tasks. Ministers described cash flow management, loan access, and manual reconciliation as among the most significant pain points for small businesses that Open Banking is designed to address. By giving lenders a clearer view of actual business performance, the framework is also expected to improve credit access for small businesses that lack long credit histories or substantial collateral.

Cabinet has confirmed that banks will not be required to enable regulated Open Banking for large corporates and institutional clients. The government noted that international experience indicates limited demand and use cases for Open Banking among larger entities, focusing the extension on the small and medium-sized business segment, where the productivity benefits are most pronounced.

Minister Simpson said the extension is about making life easier for businesses, reducing time spent on paperwork and administration, and freeing capacity to focus on customers and growth. Minister Penk described the extension as addressing several of small businesses' biggest constraints simultaneously, including lending access, cash flow visibility, and manual financial administration.