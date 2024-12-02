Telco provider Orange Poland has rolled out Insure with Orange, a digital insurance comparison platform, built in collaboration with bolttech.

Coming as one of the first insurance comparison platforms provided by a telecom operator in Poland, the new solution offers Orange customers an efficient and transparent way to compare and buy insurance from trusted insurers, in a single place.

Optimising insurance across Poland

Developed in partnership with bolttech, Insure with Orange allows customers to compare motor and home insurance offers from a variety of insurers, select the cover that best meets their needs, and complete the purchase online. Additionally, if they prefer guided assistance, they can opt for phone support from an agent.

Designed to scale the accessibility of insurance across Poland, Insure with Orange merges Orange’s customer relationships and digital reach with bolttech’s knowledge of embedded insurance. When it comes to future plans for the platform, the two companies aim for an expanded product and services range, looking to further serve their customers’ demands and preferences.

Talking about the launch, Stephan Tan, Chief Executive Officer, EMEA, bolttech, mentioned that by deepening the partnership with Orange Poland and rolling out Insure with Orange, the two companies seek to position themselves as providers of an intuitive and efficient way to compare insurance offers and buy protection that fits their needs.

He added that this comes as another step in bolttech’s strategy to work with telcos and close the protection gap, while also delivering more choice and convenience for customers.

Europe is not the only region where bolttech has been working on further growing its presence and capabilities. The partnership with Orange to serve the Polish market comes on the heels of the company joining forces with LOOP to expand its operations across Kenya. Through this strategic initiative, bolttech sought to extend its footprint across the African market, bringing its embedded protection and insurance solutions to one of the continent’s fastest-evolving digital economies.