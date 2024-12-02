Global insurtech bolttech has entered the Kenyan market through its collaboration with LOOP, the fintech subsidiary of the NCBA Group.

Through this partnership, bolttech aims to further extend its footprint across the African market, providing its embedded protection and insurance solutions to one of the continent’s fast-evolving digital economies.

Rolling out LOOP FLEX

The collaboration will enable bolttech and LOOP to launch a new solution, namely LOOP FLEX, a transparent and convenient BNPL service that allows device financing to customers. The rollout is planned for October 2025. With the new programme, the two companies intend to simplify and make it more affordable for customers to own the devices they rely on while also ensuring they are completely protected.

The upcoming solution merges flexible financing with mandatory device protection integrated into the LOOP customer experience, including theft, accidental and liquid damage, mechanical breakdown, and extended warranty, with all repairs being managed at certified service centres utilising genuine components. Additionally, LOOP FLEX includes protection enabled by bolttech’s device lifecycle management platform, providing customers with more security through:

Theft protection, with the two companies offering a gift voucher to be used for a new device-based balance (after 30 days) with a 10% deductible, assisted by a police report filed within 48 hours;

One-time repair for mechanical damage and liquid damage for screen, case, battery cracks, or internal component repairs and water damage, with no deductible for repairs;

Certified repairs with genuine parts at service centres, which maintain device quality and longevity;

One-time repair service, covering repairs up to the original device value;

Optimal claims process, with customers being able to file and track claims through bolttech’s digital channels.

Furthermore, commenting on the move, representatives from bolttech emphasised that, considering Kenya’s digital economy growth, the company joined forces with LOOP to support more individuals in affording and safeguarding the technology they rely on every day. At the same time, LOOP highlighted that partnering with bolttech assists in the delivery of accessible and digitally driven financial solutions that enable customers to benefit from a more optimal experience overall.