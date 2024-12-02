Lithuania-based European Merchant Bank, licensed by the European Central Bank, has partnered with AMLYZE, a SaaS RegTech company, to strengthen its AML and CFT framework.

The initiative reflects the bank’s commitment to improving its compliance processes and trust with regulators, partners, and clients by optimising its governance, operational resilience, and AML/CFT controls in an ever-evolving regulatory environment.

Strengthening compliance

European Merchant Bank aims to integrate AMLYZE’s full product suite, including Transaction Monitoring, Customer Risk Assessment, AML Investigations, Customer Screening, and Payment Screening. This will support its growing SME and fintech client base, offering modern risk detection, fast investigations, and scalable compliance operations across its banking services.

AMLYZE was created by ex-regulators and AML professionals to help institutions meet regulatory requirements with ease and transparency. EMBank believes compliance is key to sustainable banking, and this is why it chose AMLYZE to support its long-term vision of responsibility. The platform’s DNA and solutions offer the bank the tools it needs to improve its controls while continuing to serve SMEs in Lithuania and businesses globally.

A representative of Fintech Hub LT mentioned that this partnership reflects Lithuania’s growing fintech industry, saying that businesses and banks in the country increasingly choose compliance solutions developed locally. The ability to make this choice highlights technological maturity and increased sophistication across the ecosystem.

The alliance with EMBank is another step in AMLYZE’s strategy to grow its footprint in the regulated banking sector in Lithuania and beyond. The company was chosen for its positioning as a RegTech provider founded and developed by former regulators and senior AML practitioners, a crucial factor for EMBank as it seeks to strengthen its alignment with supervisory expectations and best practices. This happens as the bank is under the direct supervision of the European Central Bank, which places it under high supervisory standards.