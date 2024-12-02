Ubiqu has partnered with Thales to launch a solution combining its RSE solution with Thales Luna HSMs to support organisations that build certified wallet infrastructure.

The move simplifies the rollout of European Digital Identity (EUDI) wallets, allowing businesses to become Qualified Trust Service Providers (QTSPs) in a few months under the eIDAS 2.0 framework. This offers governments and service providers sovereign infrastructure for secure digital identification across the EU.

Unifying Europe’s digital identity infrastructure

The partnership follows the rollout of eIDAS 2.0, which gives EU citizens and residents access to an EUDI wallet. The European Commission expects approximately 80% of Europeans to utilise these wallets for solutions such as eGovernment, banking, and healthcare by 2030.

To comply with the new regulation, member states and QTSPs have to deploy secure and certified wallet infrastructures. Yet, creating them from the ground up involves risk and complexity. Unifying Ubiqu’s Remote Secure Element (RSE) technology with Thales’ Luna Hardware Security Modules (HSMs), the alliance creates a fully compliant environment for wallet innovation.

The solution removes barriers by delivering a ready-to-deploy RSE environment built on FIPS 140-3 Level 3 and Common Criteria EAL4+ validated Thales Luna HSMs. Ubiqu RSE’s implementation is direct, which ensures that all cryptographic keys and operations are certified, and offers high scalability and availability.

The two companies aim to comply with eIDAS High, WSCA/WSCD, and Article 30 trust list requirements, offering long-term resilience against evolving cybersecurity threats. Additionally, the solution is designed for open-source compatibility, integrating with popular wallets such as the EU Reference Wallet.

Users will benefit from flexible deployment options across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises ecosystems, ensuring sovereign control and allowing governments to scale and maintain trust. Thales believes that digital trust is key to a connected society, and its goal with the partnership is to accelerate the secure adoption of post-quantum-ready Digital ID solutions.

In the near future, the EU will move towards a large-scale wallet adoption, and this calls for sovereignty, certification, and interoperability. With the alliance between Ubiqu and Thales, Europe’s digital identity landscape can leverage trust and modern developments to create a foundation for safety regarding digital identity.