NewsFraud and Fincrime

Tools for Humanity's AgentKit verifies humans in AI commerce

CP

Claudia Pincovski

18 Mar 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
startupagentic commerceblockchainbiometricspayments
Countries:
World

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Tools for Humanity's AgentKit verifies humans in AI commerce

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