Frame Security has launched publicly and closed a USD 50 million funding round to deploy AI against social engineering and deepfake-based attacks.

The round was led by Index Ventures, Team8, and Picture Capital, with participation from Wiz CEO Assaf Rappaport and technology investor Elad Gil, who had previously backed the company as an angel investor before following on through his vehicle, Gil Capital.

Persistent gap in security awareness

The investment reflects mounting concern over employee vulnerability to increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Despite approximately 96% of organisations operating some form of security awareness training, human behaviour remains implicated in around 90% of data breaches, a gap that conventional approaches have not closed. The global security awareness training market is projected to reach USD 13 billion by 2027.

Generative AI is compounding this risk, enabling attackers to construct convincing impersonations of colleagues and executives across email, messaging platforms, phone calls, and video meetings.

Platform capabilities and enterprise traction

Frame's platform automates the security awareness and training process end to end. The process of using AI also enables organisations to generate realistic attack simulations, produce role-specific training tailored to individual employees, and deploy targeted guidance across the workforce. When new attack methods emerge, security teams can develop and distribute relevant training within minutes.

Moreover, the system continuously monitors employee behaviour and organisational patterns to deliver contextually relevant simulations, allowing companies to move beyond static, one-size-fits-all training programmes. Frame already serves tens of enterprise customers, including Louis Dreyfus Company, AlphaSense, and Rockefeller Capital Management.

Frame intends to deploy the new capital to expand its engineering, AI research, and go-to-market functions, with a focus on accelerating enterprise adoption across the US and internationally. A company official noted that AI has made social engineering attacks easier to produce and more difficult to detect, and that the platform is designed to evolve alongside emerging threat patterns, preparing employees for the specific risks they are likely to encounter.