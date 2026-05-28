From the static mind to the mirrored machine

Shaping the future of digital payments and compliance-by-design, industry expert Marjan Delatinne reflects on the evolution of today's LLMs.

Looking past the usual hype and fear, she frames AI not as the future of humanity, but as a mirror of our own drive for efficiency and scale. Ultimately, Delatinne confronts the ultimate cost of automation, questioning whether humans will remain aware of how much of themselves they have already delegated—and who will answer when the models get it wrong.

Psychology, power, and the birth of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is often presented as a technological breakthrough. In reality, it is something else entirely: the latest expression of a much older trajectory - our attempt to understand, structure, and ultimately replicate human behaviour.

AI does not emerge in isolation. It sits at the intersection of philosophy, psychology, industrialisation, and the economic systems that have shaped modern life. It reflects not only what we can build, but how we have chosen to interpret ourselves over time.

To understand AI, one must first understand why psychology became inevitable.

From philosophy to psychology: when stability no longer holds

For centuries, philosophy sought stable and universal explanations of human existence. Truth was anchored in metaphysics, religion, or enduring principles. These frameworks provided coherence - but they assumed a relatively stable world.

With the rise of science and industrialisation, that stability began to erode.

Science explained how the world works, but not why human experience increasingly felt fragmented - shaped by speed, productivity, abstraction, and competition. Industrialisation did not simply transform economies; it reshaped the conditions of human existence. Individuals were no longer primarily influenced by nature, but by systems - factories, markets, institutions.

The human mind had to adapt to measurement, repetition, and performance.

Philosophy alone could no longer fully address this shift. Psychology emerged as a necessary response: a way to understand how humans function within systems that no longer resemble the world they evolved in.

Psychoanalysis: structuring the inner world

Psychoanalysis introduced a fundamental shift. Human behaviour was no longer seen as purely rational, but shaped by underlying tensions - between desire, repression, and experience.

The mind was approached as a structured system. Emotions, dreams, and behaviours were no longer random - they reflected internal dynamics that could be interpreted and, to some extent, anticipated.

This was not yet technology, but it introduced a critical idea: that human complexity could be organised into models.

Behaviourism : conditioning at scale In parallel, behaviourism took a different path. Rather than exploring the inner world, it focused on what could be observed and measured. Stimulus and response. Reward and punishment. This approach proved highly compatible with industrial and market-driven systems. It enabled predictability, scalability, and control. Human behaviour could be influenced without requiring an understanding of meaning or intention. Its legacy remains deeply embedded today - in performance metrics, engagement strategies, and incentive structures across digital and financial systems. Behaviourism did not explain the human condition, but it demonstrated that behaviour could be shaped systematically. Cognitivism: making the mind computable Cognitivism reframed the brain as an information-processing system. Memory became storage. Thought became computation. Decision-making became a process that could be described, modelled, and replicated. This marked a decisive transition. The mind was no longer only something to interpret - it became something that could be engineered. Once cognition could be expressed in structured terms, the boundary between psychology and technology began to dissolve. What could be modelled could be built. Artificial Intelligence: the mirror, not the mind AI emerges from this trajectory - not as a rupture, but as a convergence. It brings together: The structural understanding of human complexity The conditioning logic of behaviour The computational modelling of cognition Systems like ChatGPT do not think or feel. They are trained on vast amounts of human language, capturing patterns of reasoning, emotion, and contradiction at scale. They feel human because they reflect us.

They can appear empathetic because patterns of empathy exist in the data they learn from. They can influence behaviour because they reproduce structures that humans respond to - tone, framing, reassurance, authority. They do not possess an unconscious, but they reproduce patterns that resemble one.

They do not create meaning, but they reorganise it. This is where their power lies. From technology to infrastructure: where it becomes real This dynamic is already reshaping how systems operate - particularly in financial services. In payments and compliance, the shift is tangible: Systems increasingly interpret behaviour in real time Decision-making relies more on pattern recognition than explicit reasoning Human judgment is progressively augmented - or replaced - by algorithmic assessment At the same time, financial infrastructure remains deeply fragmented. Institutions operate across multiple layers: Legacy account-based systems Emerging wallet-based models Early-stage on-chain environments Each layer introduces new complexity, but also new ways to structure identity, risk, and trust. This is where the notion of trust as infrastructure becomes critical. Trust is no longer only institutional or relational. It is becoming embedded within systems - portable, verifiable, and reusable across environments. Externalising judgment Psychology showed that human behaviour is shaped by internal dynamics - by conflict, conditioning, and cognition. AI introduces a new shift: these dynamics are no longer only internal. Judgment, interpretation, and decision-making are increasingly externalised into systems.

What was once the role of the individual - assessing risk, forming judgment, interpreting signals - is now shared with machines.

This is not a disruption. It is a continuation.

But it changes the balance of control.

The question we are now facing

AI should neither be feared nor idealised.

It is not the future of humanity. It is the crystallisation of how we have chosen to understand ourselves - through models designed for control, efficiency, and scale.

The question is no longer whether machines will become human.

The question is whether humans will remain aware of how much of themselves they have already delegated.

The most pressing question is not what AI can do - it is who answers when it gets it wrong.

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