Octoplay, an iGaming game developer and content provider, has selected KYP, a monitoring platform focused on the iGaming sector, to provide continuous compliance oversight across its partner ecosystem. The deployment will support Octoplay's expansion across regulated markets by providing real-time visibility into corporate, behavioural, and website changes across operators, affiliates, payment partners, and suppliers.

KYP's platform is designed to replace periodic, point-in-time due diligence checks with ongoing monitoring, generating audit reports and issuing real-time alerts when changes occur that may indicate financial crime risks, regulatory breaches, or reputational threats.

Continuous monitoring versus static due diligence

The core distinction KYP draws between its approach and traditional compliance processes is the shift from onboarding-stage checks to lifecycle-spanning oversight. In regulated iGaming markets, companies must manage compliance not only at the point of entering a partnership but throughout its duration, as the regulatory status, corporate structure, and behaviour of partners can change materially over time.

Static due diligence conducted at onboarding provides a snapshot of a counterparty's compliance profile at a single moment. In a sector characterised by complex, multi-layered partner relationships spanning operators, affiliates, and technology suppliers across multiple jurisdictions, this approach leaves gaps between review cycles during which risks may emerge undetected. KYP's platform addresses this by maintaining continuous coverage and surfacing alerts as relevant changes occur.

The platform delivers full audit reports in seconds and monitors for changes across corporate records, behavioural indicators, and publicly visible website activity, reducing the manual workload associated with ongoing due diligence for compliance teams managing large partner ecosystems.

Regulatory context and iGaming compliance demands

The iGaming sector operates under increasingly stringent regulatory frameworks across European and other regulated markets, with requirements around anti-money laundering, know-your-business checks, and affiliate oversight becoming more prescriptive. Regulators in several jurisdictions have signalled expectations for ongoing monitoring of business relationships rather than entry-level checks alone.

For a content provider such as Octoplay, which distributes games through operator relationships across multiple regulated markets, the compliance profile of each distribution partner carries direct relevance to its own regulatory standing. Monitoring changes in that partner ecosystem is therefore both a risk management and a licensing integrity consideration.

No details on the number of partners within Octoplay's monitored ecosystem or the commercial terms of the agreement have been disclosed.