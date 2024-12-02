Three levels of defence: Chargeback Prevention powered by Ethoca Alerts

Discover how the integration of Ethoca Alerts via Austreme can transform your chargeback prevention efforts. This report outlines the risks of high chargebacks and presents a three-level defence strategy to protect your business. Learn how proactive alerts coupled with automated solutions can enhance customer satisfaction, improve operational efficiency and ultimately improve your chargeback rate.

Highlights:

Understanding Ethoca Alerts: Discover how Ethoca Alerts work in the payment ecosystem and the advantages of leveraging automated alerts.

Discover how Ethoca Alerts work in the payment ecosystem and the advantages of leveraging automated alerts. Pre-Chargeback Alerts: Learn how receiving alerts in near real-time allows merchants to stop fulfilment or issue refunds before chargebacks are filed, significantly reducing overall chargeback rates.

Learn how receiving alerts in near real-time allows merchants to stop fulfilment or issue refunds before chargebacks are filed, significantly reducing overall chargeback rates. Three Levels of Defence: This report details a structured approach combining transaction clarity, pre-dispute alerts, and comprehensive evidence to mitigate chargebacks effectively.

This report details a structured approach combining transaction clarity, pre-dispute alerts, and comprehensive evidence to mitigate chargebacks effectively. Case Studies: Gain insights from real-world examples showcasing how businesses successfully reduced chargeback rates and improved customer relationships through the integration of Ethoca Alerts.

Gain insights from real-world examples showcasing how businesses successfully reduced chargeback rates and improved customer relationships through the integration of Ethoca Alerts. Automated Solutions: Explore the future of chargeback defence with automated customer service systems that enhance efficiency and provide valuable data insights.

This report is essential for any merchant, acquirer, banks and payment providers looking to improve its chargeback prevention strategy and protect its bottom line.

