A Practical Guide for Building an Effective KYB Process

Fraud, compliance, and trust are the three forces shaping the future of fintech. But how do you balance all three without slowing down growth?

In today’s fast-moving financial landscape, fintechs can’t afford to overlook Know Your Business (KYB). Whether you’re onboarding new partners, enabling sellers, or processing payments, fraud risk and compliance requirements are higher than ever.

The guide, A Practical Guide for Building a Highly Effective KYB Process, breaks down everything you need to know to design a KYB workflow that works for your business.

Why fintechs should read this guide:

Stay compliant, globally. Understand how KYB ties into AML, CFT, and new regulations like the Corporate Transparency Act, and what that means for fintech operations.



Prevent costly fraud. Learn how to spot signals of fraudulent businesses before they cause financial or reputational damage, saving you from the 5% annual revenue loss most organizations face to fraud.



Build trust at scale. Explore how KYB strengthens relationships with banking partners, regulators, and customers by ensuring the businesses on your platform are legitimate.

Streamline onboarding. See real-world examples, like how one business reduced KYB onboarding from weeks to hours with automation.

Automate with confidence. Discover the benefits of automating KYB to minimize manual work, eliminate back-and-forth, and give your customers a seamless experience.



W hat you’ll get:

A clear overview of KYB and how it differs from KYC

A breakdown of the key components every fintech KYB process should include

Best practices for balancing fraud prevention, compliance, and conversion

Case studies from fintechs already succeeding with KYB



