UK-based Sumsub has announced the launch of a self-service Travel Rule product designed to enable crypto platforms to activate compliant crypto transfers without incurring implementation fees or undertaking lengthy technical onboarding. The solution is aimed at small and medium-sized virtual asset service providers (VASPs) for whom existing Travel Rule implementations have represented a disproportionate operational and resource burden.

The product allows platforms to complete setup through preset configurations, SDK-based flows, and built-in compliance logic, enabling a first compliant transfer without requiring engagement with a customer success manager or solutions engineer. Sumsub states the solution can reduce user drop-offs by up to 35% through its Travel Rule SDK.

Travel Rule compliance and the operational challenge for smaller platforms

The Travel Rule is a Financial Action Task Force (FATF) requirement, subsequently incorporated into national and regional regulatory frameworks including the EU's Transfer of Funds Regulation, that obliges VASPs to collect, verify, and transmit originator and beneficiary information alongside cryptocurrency transfers above specified thresholds. While large platforms have generally been able to absorb the engineering and compliance overhead required to implement Travel Rule solutions, smaller and recently launched platforms have faced a more challenging path, with implementation timelines and costs acting as a barrier to cross-border expansion.

Sumsub's self-service approach is specifically positioned to address this disparity. By removing the requirement for bespoke engineering work and consolidating compliance logic into preset configurations, the product reduces the time between sign-up and live compliant transfers. No implementation fee is charged for the self-service setup.

Clients using the self-service product gain access to Sumsub's network of more than 2,100 VASPs, which is relevant to the practical utility of Travel Rule compliance: a platform must be able to exchange required data with counterparty VASPs, making network reach a material factor in the value of any Travel Rule solution.

Market context and product positioning

Sumsub states it currently serves 1,000 crypto companies across its Travel Rule offering. The self-service launch represents an expansion of its addressable market towards smaller platforms that may not have had the resources to engage with more complex implementation models.

Travel Rule adoption has accelerated across jurisdictions as regulators move from policy to enforcement. The EU's Transfer of Funds Regulation, which extended Travel Rule obligations to crypto asset transfers, came into full effect in 2024, increasing compliance urgency for platforms operating in or serving European markets. Similar frameworks are in varying stages of implementation across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America, creating a multi-jurisdictional compliance challenge for platforms seeking to scale internationally.

No pricing details beyond the zero implementation fee for self-service setup have been disclosed.