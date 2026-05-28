NewsFraud and Fincrime

Sumsub launches self-service Travel Rule product for crypto platforms

CP

Claudia Pincovski

28 May 2026 / 4 Min Read

Keywords:
compliancecryptocryptocurrencyKYCregulation
Countries:
United Kingdom

News on Fraud and Fincrime

Sumsub launches self-service Travel Rule product for crypto platforms

28 May 2026 / 4 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

India tests banking and ID systems against Mythos AI threat

28 May 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Fourthline selected by Anyfin for identity verification across European markets

27 May 2026 / 4 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Didit raises USD 7.5 million to build AI-native identity infrastructure

26 May 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

iDenfy launches no-code KYC Theming for white-label verification

26 May 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Webinars on Fraud and Fincrime

Accelerating Fraud Investigations with Agentic AI

06 May 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

New Data: The State of Mule Account Handovers in 2026

16 Apr 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Social Engineering: Solving the Most Difficult Fraud Challenge

20 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Is AI-driven shopping putting retailers at risk?

13 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Building an Effective EFM Program in the Age of AI

07 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright