WebinarsFraud and Fincrime

Accelerating Fraud Investigations with Agentic AI

Takes place on 13 May 2026 07:00 AM PDT / 10:00 AM EDT / 04:00 PM CET

Elena Irimia

Elena Irimia

06 May 2026 / 5 Min Read

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Agenda

  • See how agentic AI accelerates fraud triage and case initiation
  • Learn how agents support complex, multi-step fraud schemes
  • Apply governance guardrails to fraud investigation workflows
  • Quantify the operational gains in fraud investigations
  • Scale fraud operations intelligently without scaling headcount

Presenters

Anurag Mohapatra

Anurag Mohapatra

Director of Fraud Strategy and Product Management at Nice Actimize

Colin Whitmore

Colin Whitmore

Financial Crime SME and Consultant

Ruth Wandhofer

Ruth Wandhofer

Experienced Chair, Author, Speaker, Adviser, Visiting Prof. Bayes Business School. Blackwired Cybersecurity

Keywords:
Agentic AIFraud investigationFinancial crime operationsembedded agentic AINICE Actimize
Countries:
World
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