Accelerating Fraud Investigations with Agentic AI

Fraud Isn’t Slowing Down. Your Investigations Can’t Either.



Agentic AI in fraud investigations is no longer theoretical. Financial institutions are beginning to embed AI directly into existing workflows to improve how investigations are executed. Within these workflows, agentic AI automatically gathers, enriches and organizes the most relevant information for each investigation, structuring how work gets done.



This shift moves AI beyond just insights and into governed, controlled execution. Instead of leaving analysts to assemble information across systems, agentic AI brings together alerts, activity and prior investigation context, presenting what matters most within the workflow. It surfaces contextual insights and supports recommended next steps aligned with institutional policies, while investigators retain full responsibility for decisions. As a result, teams can reduce manual effort, improve consistency across investigations and handle growing volumes without losing control. The focus is on enabling faster, more reliable decision-making by ensuring analysts have the right information at the right time.



NICE Actimize brings this approach directly into financial crime operations by embedding agentic AI with alert handling and case management platform. Purpose-built for regulated environments, it works with the same alerts and information investigators already use, organizing and presenting relevant context within a unified workflow. This allows institutions to increase investigative capacity, standardize execution and maintain full transparency, delivering operational improvements that are practical, measurable and sustainable.