New Data: The State of Mule Account Handovers in 2026

Mule account handovers are on the rise. They’re difficult to detect, and most institutions are only catching them reactively.



On April 30th, Incognia is unveiling the results of the 2026 State of Mule Account Handovers research report—a survey of 500+ fraud, risk, and AML professionals at financial institutions across the US and Europe. We're releasing the findings live, then breaking them down with fraud and risk leaders who are navigating this threat in the real world.



Here's a preview of what the research found:

→ 81% report an increase in mule account handovers over the past 12 months

→ 83% detect mule account handovers reactively—after early suspicious behavior, once funds are moving, or once they've already left

→ 53% say detecting mule account handovers is more difficult than most other fraud types

→ 78% say improving handover detection is a high or top priority over the next 12 months



Join us to see what the industry is up against—and what getting ahead of this threat actually looks like.