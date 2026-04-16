WebinarsFraud and Fincrime

New Data: The State of Mule Account Handovers in 2026

Takes place on 30 Apr 2026 08:00 AM PDT / 11:00 AM EDT / 05:00 PM CET

Alexandra Rusu

Alexandra Rusu

16 Apr 2026 / 5 Min Read

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Agenda

  • The scale of mule account handovers, which institutions are most at risk, and what's driving the increase
  • How institutions are currently detecting mule account handovers, where signals are falling short, and what the institutions catching it early are doing differently
  • What a better approach to mule account handover detection looks like and how to make the case for it internally

Presenters

Dwayne Gefferie

Dwayne Gefferie

Founder at Gefferie

Dave Laramy

Dave Laramy

Head of Fraud, ABC & TEP

André Ferraz

André Ferraz

Co-Founder and CEO of Incognia

Keywords:
fraudAMLcrimehandoversmule
Countries:
World
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