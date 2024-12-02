Navigating Payment Fraud in the New Age of Digital Transformation

As businesses navigate the ongoing digital transformation, payment fraud continues to pose a significant threat. Sift's Q1 2025 Digital Trust Index offers data and insights on current payment fraud trends, consumer behavior, and effective fraud mitigation strategies.

Key Highlights:



●Persistent Payment Fraud Threats: As fraud attempts continue to evolve, industries such as ticketing and reservations have seen significant increases in attempted fraud.

●High-Risk Payment Types: Loyalty points, digital financing, and prepaid cards experienced the highest fraud attack rates in 2024.

●Consumer Impact: 44% of surveyed consumers have been victims of payment fraud, with 34% seeing offers to participate in fraud online.

●Generational Differences: Younger generations prefer alternative payment methods and are more likely to continue using sites where they have experienced fraud.



