Disrupting Digital Fraud: A practical approach to stopping scams and money mules early

Can you detect the scam before it begins?

Fraud has changed. It’s not just about stolen credentials or compromised devices. Today’s threats manipulate trust, and banks are bearing the cost.

Authorised Push Payment (APP) fraud is now the most widespread form of digital crime. It’s powered by social engineering, spoofed calls, remote access tools. And organised mule networks.

These scams don’t begin with a breach. They begin with a story. One that feels real enough for the victim to send the money themselves willingly. And the danger doesn’t stop at persuasion, the setup is just as critical: spoofed calls, remote access tools, and mule accounts waiting in the background.

Stopping fraud at the point of transaction is already too late. Today’s scams demand a new mindset: we must be able to recognise the signals long before the customer realises they’re being manipulated.

This whitepaper explores how banks can intervene earlier by recognising the signals that surface before a scam takes shape. It shows how contextual visibility, behavioural analytics, and real-time threat intelligence can help disrupt attacks in motion.

Inside the whitepaper:

Why scams now represent a growing share of fraud losses and how they bypass traditional controls

The evolving role of money mule networks in enabling fraud at scale

Why scam prevention is no longer just a compliance issue but a key driver of customer trust and business performance

The regulatory shifts on the horizon and how to stay ahead of them

What leading banks are doing differently with smarter tech, stronger customer education, and layered defences

A real-world case study showing how multi-layered prevention delivers real results

Whether you’re a fraud leader, CISO, or banking executive, this guide will challenge assumptions and offer a practical framework for detecting and stopping scams earlier.

Download the whitepaper today and start seeing scams before they strike.