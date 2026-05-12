Thought Leader InsightsFraud and Fincrime

Webinar recap: mule account handovers in 2026, what the data tells banks

Vlad Macovei

Vlad Macovei

12 May 2026 / 10 Min Read

Keywords:
fraud detectionfraud preventionscamsbanks
Companies:
Incognia US Inc
Countries:
EuropeUnited KingdomUnited States of America

News on Fraud and Fincrime

City of London calls for digital verification to combat fraud

11 May 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Plaid launches Cash Advance Index for repayment risk scoring

08 May 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

emerchantpay research finds UK friendly fraud cost GBP 3.5 bln in refunds over 12 months

07 May 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

ParaScript and ABBYY partner on document intelligence

06 May 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

FinScan adds stablecoin and digital wallet screening to payments compliance platform

05 May 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Thought Leader Insights on Fraud and Fincrime

Webinar recap: mule account handovers in 2026, what the data tells banks

12 May 2026 / 10 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

The evolution of fraud intelligence sharing: from institutional silos to network effects

30 Apr 2026 / 8 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Incognia webinar key takeaways – Social engineering

13 Mar 2026 / 7 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

AI in financial crime prevention: from hype to practical application

29 Jan 2026 / 8 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

What’s going on with UBO registers? Insights from Kyckr’s CEO Steve Lamb

19 Dec 2025 / 10 min read / Fraud and Fincrime
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The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

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