Azerbaijan's Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) and Mastercard have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on strengthening the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center. The three-year programme is designed to support cyber resilience, skills development, and cross-institution cooperation across Azerbaijan and the wider Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region.

The partnership is described as the first structured cybersecurity programme combining technology, advisory services, talent development, and ecosystem collaboration across the CIS region. It is anchored within IDDA's existing national framework and is intended to serve as a reference model for neighbouring markets.

Programme scope and capabilities

The initiative introduces a coordinated set of capabilities across several workstreams. These include continuous cyber risk monitoring, a CISO-level collaboration platform for financial institutions and large enterprises, cybersecurity talent development, startup acceleration through Mastercard's Lighthouse programme, and SME-focused cyber risk assessment tools integrated into Azerbaijan's e-government ecosystem.

The CISO collaboration platform will support cross-country benchmarking, threat intelligence exchange, and cyber crisis simulations across entities and financial institutions. The talent development component includes training programmes, Cyber and Tech Safari initiatives, and governance, risk, and compliance-focused mentorship aimed at building cybersecurity leadership skills across the region.

IDDA's chairman, Farid Osmanov, outlined the areas of focus, stating that the cooperation would cover digitalisation, innovation, and cybersecurity, and that the two organisations were considering establishing a Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence through which programmes would be delivered with the participation of Mastercard's specialists to support human capital development in the field.

Regional and strategic context

The programme positions Azerbaijan as a regional contributor to cybersecurity capability building, extending its impact beyond domestic priorities. The CIS region has faced growing pressure to develop coordinated responses to cyber threats as digital economies expand and financial services infrastructure becomes increasingly interconnected.

For Mastercard, the partnership extends its cybersecurity and services agenda into a market where national-scale resilience and ecosystem enablement are policy priorities. The inclusion of SME-focused tools and integration with Azerbaijan's e-government infrastructure suggests an approach designed to reach beyond large financial institutions to smaller businesses and citizens, broadening the programme's potential impact on the country's overall digital resilience.

The Lighthouse acceleration component introduces a commercialisation pathway for cybersecurity startups, adding an innovation dimension to what is otherwise primarily a capacity-building initiative.