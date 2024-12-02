South Korea's Financial Intelligence Unit has fined crypto exchange Bithumb USD 24.6 million and imposed a six-month partial suspension of services following the identification of approximately 6.65 million violations of the country's anti-money laundering rules.

The Financial Services Commission confirmed the sanctions stem from breaches of the Act on Reporting and Using Specified Financial Transaction Information. Of the total violations recorded, approximately 3.55 million related to failures in customer identity verification, while roughly 3.04 million concerned cases where the exchange did not properly block transactions as required under the legislation.

Scope of suspension and personnel action

The partial suspension applies only to services for newly registered users. Existing customers retain the ability to trade and transfer funds on the platform. Alongside the institutional penalties, regulators issued individual sanctions: Bithumb's chief executive received a reprimand warning, while the exchange's compliance reporting officer was suspended for six months.

The violations came to light during on-site inspections of South Korea's five largest crypto exchanges (Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone, Korbit, and Gopax) carried out between 2024 and 2025.

Broader regulatory context

The action against Bithumb is part of a wider pattern of regulatory enforcement in South Korea's crypto sector. The FIU previously sanctioned Dunamu, the operator of Upbit, with a three-month partial suspension and a USD 23.5 million fine for compliance deficiencies. Korbit received a smaller penalty of USD 1.8 million, alongside institutional warnings.

South Korea-based Bithumb was founded in 2014 and ranks among the country's largest crypto exchanges by trading volume. The latest regulatory action follows a separate incident earlier this year in which the exchange mistakenly distributed billions of dollars worth of bitcoin to users, an episode that drew additional scrutiny to the platform's operational controls.