NewsFraud and Fincrime

Ethiack: 19% of UK telecoms web servers expose security data

CP

Claudia Pincovski

15 Apr 2026 / 6 Min Read

Keywords:
cybersecuritysurveyresearchdatadigital assets
Countries:
United Kingdom

News on Fraud and Fincrime

Ethiack: 19% of UK telecoms web servers expose security data

15 Apr 2026 / 6 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

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BioCatch finds 58% of UAE banks report rising fraud losses amid social media scam surge

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iProov's 2026 threat intelligence report flags surge in AI-driven identity attacks

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