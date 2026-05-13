Signicat has partnered with TrueBiz to integrate automated merchant behaviour intelligence into its KYB onboarding workflows.

The collaboration addresses a recognised gap in standard KYB processes. Identity verification has historically formed the core of business onboarding controls, confirming that a legal entity exists and that the people behind it are who they claim to be. However, this approach does not account for whether a business's actual activity aligns with what it has disclosed during onboarding, a vulnerability that has become more relevant as fraud and merchant misrepresentation have grown more sophisticated.

From existence to operational behaviour

Through the integration, TrueBiz's technology is embedded directly into Signicat's onboarding environment following the identity verification stage. The system analyses more than 250 signals drawn from publicly available web data to evaluate a merchant's digital footprint and real-world activity. These signals cover online presence, the products and services offered, alignment with an institution's risk policies, and indicators of misrepresentation or operation in prohibited categories.

According to the official press release, the assessment is returned in under 30 seconds and includes a configurable pass or fail recommendation, structured risk indicators, and documented reasoning intended to support audit requirements. Moreover, according to the companies, the process replaces hours of manual merchant review with a consistent and repeatable workflow.

The integration is designed to work within existing Signicat environments without requiring additional tooling from customers. Financial institutions using the combined capability can apply behavioural risk checks earlier in the onboarding cycle, reduce reliance on manual review, and flag high-risk or misrepresented businesses before they are approved.

Addressing a structural challenge in merchant onboarding

The partnership reflects a broader challenge facing payments providers, acquiring banks, and fintech platforms: businesses that pass standard KYB verification can still operate in categories that violate an institution's policies, use shell structures to obscure their activity, or misrepresent their business model at application. Manual review processes designed to catch these cases are difficult to scale and introduce inconsistency.

Combining identity verification with automated behavioural analysis represents one approach to addressing this, allowing institutions to make faster onboarding decisions without reducing risk oversight.