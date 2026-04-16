Iulia Musat
16 Apr 2026 / 5 Min Read
Aperia Compliance introduces card testing reimbursement protection
Rue Gilt Groupe integrates Riskified identity tools into CX
Ethiack: 19% of UK telecoms web servers expose security data
RBI proposes transaction delays and senior citizen protections to combat digital payment fraud
The decentralised evolution of foundational IDs: is your business ready?
Financial fraud in 2026: why KYC and AI must work together
Friendly fraud isn’t so friendly: how first-party misuse is reshaping ecommerce
Working hard at the wrong things: how TBML exposes the rituals of modern AML
The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright