The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a discussion paper proposing a series of measures to address a sharp rise in digital payment fraud, including introducing a one-hour processing delay on high-value account-to-account (A2A) transfers and additional verification requirements for customers aged 70 and above.

The RBI has invited public feedback on the proposals by 8 May 2026 and will consider drafting formal guidelines after reviewing responses.

The central bank has proposed a one-hour lag on account-to-account transfers exceeding INR 10,000 (approximately USD 108) through fast payment networks, including the Unified Payments Interface, giving customers time to cancel transactions if they suspect fraud. The delay would involve a provisional debit from the customer's account during the lag period, with an alert generated if the transaction appears suspicious. The measure would not apply to merchant payments, which already have dispute resolution mechanisms, and low-value transactions would remain instantaneous to avoid disrupting routine payments.

Elderly protections and additional controls

The RBI is also considering enhanced protections for elderly and vulnerable customers, who are frequently targeted by social engineering scams. Under the proposals, customers aged 70 and above, as well as people with disabilities, may require approval from a designated trusted person for transactions above approximately USD 537. The RBI has indicated it would likely allow customers to opt out of this mechanism.

Additional measures under consideration include annual limits on certain bank accounts pending further verification, and the introduction of kill switches allowing users to instantly disable all digital payment functions.

The proposals respond to a substantial increase in digital payment fraud in India. According to data from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, the number of reported digital payment fraud cases grew more than ten times to 2.8 million between 2021 and 2025, while the value of losses increased nearly 40 times to approximately USD 2.49 billion over the same period. The RBI cited fake call centres, mule bank accounts, and deepfake impersonation scams as key drivers.