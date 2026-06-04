Fingerprint has launched AI Assistant Detection and the Automation Intelligence API to identify and verify traffic from AI assistants at the HTTP level.

US-based Fingerprint has launched AI Assistant Detection and the Automation Intelligence API in preview, providing businesses with real-time identification of traffic from AI assistants including OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, and Anthropic's Claude. The launch follows Fingerprint's February 2026 release of Authorised AI Agent Detection, with the two capabilities together forming what the company describes as a comprehensive AI traffic identification layer.

The Automation Intelligence API operates at the HTTP level without requiring client-side JavaScript, making it deployable at the CDN edge, in middleware, or on any backend infrastructure.

The browserless web and detection blind spots

Traditional bot detection relies on JavaScript execution, which most AI assistants do not perform. This creates a structural blind spot: AI assistants access websites over HTTP, pulling content and conducting research without loading a browser, and are therefore invisible to conventional JavaScript-based security tools.

The problem is compounded by deliberate spoofing. Malicious actors have learned to mimic the user-agent signatures of legitimate AI assistants, exploiting the reluctance of operators to block what may be genuine assistant traffic. Fingerprint's AI Assistant Detection addresses this by verifying the identity of AI assistant traffic at the HTTP level, distinguishing real ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude traffic from impersonators in real time.

Beyond classification, the Automation Intelligence API enriches each detection with IP and network risk context including proxy, VPN, TOR, and geolocation signals, enabling security and product teams to apply nuanced policies — blocking, throttling, or allowing traffic — rather than applying blunt rules.

Roadmap and availability