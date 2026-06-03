Wise faces Belgium money-laundering investigation

Wise has confirmed it is cooperating with Belgian prosecutors probing potential AML failures linked to EUR 500 million in transactions.

According to The Guardian, the confirmation came in response to a report by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, published on 1 June 2026, which alleged that Belgian authorities were examining whether Wise accounts had been used to launder the proceeds of fraud. The transactions under scrutiny amount to EUR 500 million.

Belgian prosecutors opened the investigation the previous year, following hundreds of cross-border mutual legal assistance requests from more than 30 countries across Europe in which Wise accounts were identified. Belgian authorities are said to be examining `indications of non-compliance with anti-money laundering legislation.`

In a statement issued to the stock market, Wise said that the prosecutor's office's inquiries remain incomplete and that no specific findings had been shared with the company at that point.

The investigation adds to a pattern of regulatory scrutiny the company has faced. In 2024, the UK's Financial Conduct Authority fined Wise's co-founder and chief executive GBP 350.000 for deliberately failing to disclose significant personal tax issues to the regulator.

AML compliance context

Anti-money laundering compliance has become an area of growing enforcement focus across the EU, particularly for non-bank payment institutions operating cross-border infrastructure at scale. Wise's structure — processing high volumes of international transfers across dozens of jurisdictions — presents inherent compliance complexity.

In its market statement, Wise noted that approximately one-third of its global workforce is dedicated to financial crime prevention, and that it verifies customers prior to account opening and monitors transactions in real time. The company also stated it proactively reports suspicious activity to law enforcement and offboards customers where necessary.