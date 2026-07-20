Sweden-based Safeture, a technology provider in people risk management, has partnered with Australia-based Global 24 to serve a new client in Australia's financial services industry. The customer is described as a major Australian banking group with an extensive national presence, serving both private and business customers across the country. The organisation will use the Safeture platform, supported by Global 24's security and assistance services, to strengthen protection for employees who travel and work both domestically and internationally.

Scope of the agreement

The combined solution gives the banking group real-time risk intelligence, travel monitoring, automated alerts, and communication tools. These capabilities are intended to provide the organisation with a clearer overview of employees who may be affected by security incidents, natural disasters, health risks, or other disruptions. Through the platform, the customer will be able to identify employees potentially affected by an incident, communicate with them quickly, and provide relevant information and assistance. According to Safeture, the solution is designed to support the bank's broader duty-of-care and business continuity processes.

Commenting on the agreement, Magnus Hultman, CEO of Safeture, said financial institutions carry a significant responsibility to protect employees, whether they are working or travelling, and that the agreement illustrates the value of combining Safeture's technology with Global 24's local expertise and operational support. Hultman added that the addition of another major Australian organisation to the platform, alongside Global 24, further strengthens the company's position in the Australian market.

Partnership structure

Global 24 provides security, medical assistance, and crisis management services to organisations operating in Australia and internationally. The partnership pairs Global 24's operational capabilities, available around the clock, with Safeture's people risk management technology. Safeture operates as a software-as-a-service company, combining real-time risk intelligence, location awareness, and mass communication tools to support organisations' duty-of-care obligations for employees operating across global locations. Its platform is used by medical assistance providers, security companies, insurers, and multinational organisations for travel, facility, and workforce safety purposes.

Safeture AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm under the ticker SFTR, with Redeye Nordic Growth AB acting as its Certified Adviser. The agreement adds to Safeture's existing footprint in Australia, a market the company has identified as a priority area for its partner-centric distribution model with Global 24.