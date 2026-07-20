Fourthline, an identity verification and compliance provider, has signed an agreement to merge with Veridas, a digital identity provider, forming a combined identity verification and compliance platform intended to operate across Europe and the Americas.

Combining regional strengths

The merger brings together Fourthline's know-your-customer and anti-money laundering (KYC/AML) compliance orchestration, established primarily across Northern and Central Europe, with Veridas's identity verification and anti-fraud technology, along with its market position in Southern Europe, the US, and Latin America. Operating under a single integrated AI architecture, the combined company is intended to support the customer verification lifecycle for banks, fintechs, telecommunications providers, and other regulated businesses across both regions.

According to the companies, both Fourthline and Veridas are currently profitable and EBITDA-positive. Together, they are projected to complete 115 million identity verifications this year, with operations spanning more than 50 countries.

Combined platform capabilities

Following the merger, the combined company is expected to offer an integrated platform covering identity verification, AML screening and monitoring, qualified electronic signatures, bank account verification, and biometric authentication, available either as individual services or as an end-to-end solution through an API-based architecture.

The companies said the combination is intended to pair Veridas's knowledge of local identity documents, regulatory frameworks, and onboarding processes with Fourthline's compliance infrastructure and AI-based decisioning capabilities. Fourthline's existing infrastructure, including its Fourthline Hub self-service portal, is expected to give partners access to reporting and configuration tools, while Veridas is expected to contribute additional capacity for large-scale operational deployments.

Regulatory and market context

The companies said demand for identity verification solutions has increased in response to growing deepfake and AI-related fraud, alongside expanding regulatory requirements such as the EU's Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR), the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), and age verification requirements affecting social media platforms.

Company commentary

A company official at Fourthline said the merger extends the company's existing compliance and identity verification work into Latin America, building on its experience serving regulated institutions across Europe. A company official at Veridas said the merger combines the company's identity and biometric technology, developed over roughly a decade of work with large international clients, with Fourthline's compliance infrastructure and experience serving European fintechs and neobanks.

Deal structure and timeline

Following completion of the merger, Veridas shareholders, including BBVA, will remain shareholders in the combined entity. The transaction will be partly funded by existing Fourthline investor Finch Capital, along with new investors including Rabo Investments, the investment arm of Rabobank. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals. The integration of the two companies' technologies is expected to take place in phases, with both companies continuing to serve existing clients throughout the process.