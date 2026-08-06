Klarna has partnered with NordVPN to add encrypted connectivity as an included benefit for subscribers of Klarna Memberships, extending its subscription offering with a digital privacy service.

Structure of the benefit

Through the partnership, Klarna Premium members will receive access to NordVPN Basic, while Klarna Max members will receive access to NordVPN Standard, both included within their existing membership subscription. According to Klarna, VPN protection has become relevant infrastructure for both professionals and consumers, supporting secure connections on public and shared networks, such as those found in coffee shops, airports, and hotels, as well as enabling access to region-specific digital services while travelling or working across borders.

Positioning within Klarna's membership strategy

Klarna described the partnership as part of its broader approach to Klarna Memberships, which the company said is focused on offering tangible, valuable benefits at scale, giving members more control over aspects of their digital activity, and developing a subscription model intended to compete on the value delivered to members.

Broader context

The partnership reflects a wider trend among subscription-based membership programmes to optimise digital services, including privacy and security tools, as a way of increasing the perceived value of paid membership tiers. As demand for secure connectivity continues to grow among consumers working or travelling across different networks and regions, partnerships combining financial services membership programmes with established digital security providers may become a more common feature of subscription offerings in the sector.