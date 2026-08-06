Sumsub and Sumvin have partnered to let AI agents transact on behalf of KYC-verified individuals using a portable identity credential.

Under the partnership, Sumsub's identity verification infrastructure is being integrated directly into Sumvin's agentic credential. The integration draws on Sumsub's AI Agent Verification tool, part of its know your agent (KYA) framework, alongside its Reusable Identity capability, which allows a verified user to carry that verification across multiple platforms rather than repeating onboarding checks each time.

According to the companies, the resulting credential is encrypted and portable, allowing it to represent both the verified individual and the AI agent acting on their behalf. Merchants and financial institutions that recognise the credential can treat agent-initiated activity as tied to an accountable human user, rather than an anonymous or potentially autonomous process.

The companies noted that AI agents are increasingly used to execute purchases, manage subscriptions, and interact with financial services on behalf of users, but that no shared verification standard has previously existed to confirm that such an agent is acting for a real, verified person. In addition, the new credential is intended to address that gap by extending KYC-grade trust standards, already established in regulated finance, into what the companies describe as the emerging agent layer of commerce.

Implications for merchants, users, and financial services

For merchants, the partnership is intended to provide a route to accepting agent-initiated transactions without absorbing additional identity risk. For users, it removes the need for repeated identity checks each time an agent interacts with a new platform. At the same time, for financial institutions, the companies said it extends existing trust infrastructure into agent-based interactions rather than requiring a separate framework.

The primitive resulting from the integration is scheduled to become available to developers globally in August 2026.

Commenting on the announcement, Simon Jones, CEO of Sumvin, said agentic commerce depends on merchants and financial institutions being able to trust the identity behind an agent, describing the integration of KYC-grade verification into the agentic credential as connecting a verified human and an authorised agent into a single, portable identity.

Furthermore, Thomas Taraniuk, Head of Partnerships, UK & EU at Sumsub, said identity verification has underpinned trusted commerce but has not previously travelled with users across platforms and services. He added that as automation has become more capable of acting on behalf of humans across merchants and financial services globally, verifying and binding such agents to an accountable human has become a necessary step, rather than a judgement on whether automation itself is beneficial or harmful.

The partnership adds to a wider set of industry efforts to establish verification and accountability standards as AI agents take on a more active role in commerce and financial transactions.