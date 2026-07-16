INETCO has launched INETCO BullzAI Investigate, an AI-assisted fraud investigation module that applies agentic AI to fraud case management. The Canada-based fraud prevention company said the module is designed to help fraud teams handle growing investigation workloads and provide around-the-clock decision support, while keeping sensitive data secure and analysts in control of decisions.

Addressing alert fatigue

INETCO framed the launch around the operational strain on fraud teams as digital payment fraud and AI-driven cyber threats grow more sophisticated. Analysts spend time reviewing low-risk alerts and working through fragmented transaction data while higher-priority threats wait. The module combines agentic AI with analyst oversight, with the aim of producing faster investigations and more consistent decisions rather than replacing human reviewers.

How the module works

INETCO BullzAI Investigate runs on a proprietary small language model deployed on-premise, so transaction data does not leave a customer's environment, which INETCO notes is a requirement for institutions navigating data privacy, residency, and compliance obligations. Agentic AI fraud agents collate transaction data sets, analyse behavioural patterns, and automatically triage incoming alerts, prioritising the highest-risk cases for analyst review. The system delivers explainable risk scoring intended to give investigators auditable reasoning behind each recommendation, and it improves through a human-in-the-loop supervised machine-learning cycle in which analyst feedback refines the system after every case.

Reported results

According to INETCO, early results show investigations accelerating from between 10 and 30 minutes to roughly 20 seconds, a reduction in investigation time of 97% to 99%, reviews up to 90 times faster, and recommendation precision of approximately 95%. The company also pointed to a Chartis Research report featuring an INETCO BullzAI deployment at a South African bank, which it said found the platform combined explainable AI, adaptive machine learning, and AI-assisted investigation to improve detection accuracy and reduce operational noise.

Market context

The launch reflects wider adoption of agentic AI in fraud operations, where financial institutions are looking to automate triage and case preparation while retaining human accountability for decisions. On-premise deployment of a smaller, self-contained model also responds to concern among banks about sending sensitive transaction data to external AI systems. As per the official press release, INETCO reportedly monitors more than 100 billion transactions a year.